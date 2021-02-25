ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.90. 7,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,966. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $58.72.

In other news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $103,801.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,888.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $185,836.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583 in the last three months. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

