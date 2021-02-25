Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,011 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 491,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 220,946 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 103,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 46,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKR opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.27, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

AKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $54,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

