Adams (LON:ADA) Trading Down 2.7%

Adams Plc (LON:ADA) was down 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.03 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.12). Approximately 6,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 13,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).

The company has a market capitalization of £7.43 million and a P/E ratio of 9.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.23.

Adams Company Profile (LON:ADA)

Adams Plc is a venture capital fund specializing in early stage investments. It prefers to invest in the biotechnology sector, life sciences and technology sectors but will also consider investments in other sectors. It focuses its investments in small and medium sized enterprises based in UK and Europe but will also consider other parts of the world.

