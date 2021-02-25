Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,606 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Change Path LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the software company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.42.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $476.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $477.70 and a 200 day moving average of $481.18.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

