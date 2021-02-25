ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.98.

ADT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup cut shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,776,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ADT by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,461,014 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $66,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADT by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,027,693 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $55,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ADT by 111.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,582 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $35,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ADT by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,752,630 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $29,461,000 after acquiring an additional 231,221 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ADT traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,447,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,425. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

