Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Adyen Company Profile

