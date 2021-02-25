Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.66

Shares of Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.66 and traded as high as $26.11. Aegion shares last traded at $25.89, with a volume of 319,595 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on AEGN shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.71 million, a PE ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aegion by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,314,000 after acquiring an additional 178,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aegion by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aegion by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 503,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,398 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aegion by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Aegion by 1,411.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 341,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

About Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

