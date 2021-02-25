AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Takes $201,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,172,000. Bank of The West acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,826,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $222.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.52. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

