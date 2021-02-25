Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its target price increased by Desjardins from $38.50 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AGGZF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Ag Growth International from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ag Growth International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGGZF opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.92.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

