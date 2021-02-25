AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Director Wolfgang Deml Sells 1,000 Shares

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,283.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wolfgang Deml also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of AGCO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $126,410.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of AGCO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $118,370.00.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $129.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $129.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGCO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in AGCO by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,875,000 after acquiring an additional 289,699 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AGCO by 4.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,593,000 after acquiring an additional 35,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AGCO by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 796,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,100,000 after acquiring an additional 87,981 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at $788,000. Finally, Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd grew its stake in AGCO by 12.2% during the third quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd now owns 653,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,549,000 after acquiring an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

