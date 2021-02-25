ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $63.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ageas SA/NV currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

ageas SA/NV stock opened at $56.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.89. ageas SA/NV has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $57.84.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

