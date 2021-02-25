Agriterra (LON:AGTA) Shares Gap Up to $5.05

Agriterra Limited (LON:AGTA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.05 ($0.07), but opened at GBX 5.84 ($0.08). Agriterra shares last traded at GBX 5.90 ($0.08), with a volume of 6,236 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £1.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,309.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

About Agriterra (LON:AGTA)

Agriterra Limited invests in, develops, and operates agricultural projects in Africa. It operates in two divisions, Grain and Beef. The company produces and exports beef; and processes and sells maize flour under the DECA brand. It also operates an abattoir at Chimoio and various retail units across Mozambique.

