Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Receives C$27.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.38.

AC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In related news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total value of C$213,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$205,724.42. Also, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 16,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total value of C$404,127.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$329,006.58.

TSE AC traded down C$1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$25.11. 5,754,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,647,979. The stock has a market cap of C$8.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.97. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$9.26 and a 1 year high of C$37.50.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The business had revenue of C$827.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$836.76 million. Research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada (AC.TO) Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

