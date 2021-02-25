Air Canada (ACDVF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS: ACDVF) recently:

2/16/2021 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $31.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Air Canada had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

2/1/2021 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Air Canada was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/8/2021 – Air Canada was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/5/2021 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $30.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/31/2020 – Air Canada is now covered by analysts at National Bank Financial. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $21.10 on Thursday. Air Canada has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($3.13) EPS for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 34.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.60%. The business had revenue of $634.62 million during the quarter.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.