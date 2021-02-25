Air Partner (LON:AIR) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Air Partner (LON:AIR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 102 ($1.33) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.71% from the stock’s previous close.

AIR opened at GBX 70 ($0.91) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. Air Partner has a 52-week low of GBX 15.33 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 103 ($1.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £44.49 million and a PE ratio of 10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 69.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 72.51.

About Air Partner

Air Partner plc provides aircraft charter, aviation safety, and security solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Group Charter, Private Jets, Freight, and Safety & Security. The company provides group charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment teams, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for corporates and high net worth individuals; and charter and part-charter services of cargo aircraft for regular and bespoke requirements, including emergency aid drops, door-to-door freight delivery, and on-board couriers.

