Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Akzo Nobel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Akzo Nobel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of AKZOY stock opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $37.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.40%. Research analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akzo Nobel (AKZOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.