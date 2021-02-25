Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%.

Shares of NYSE:AGI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,850,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,537. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $11.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Laurentian reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, December 13th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.19.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

