Alchemy Pay (ACH) Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $12.93 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.58 or 0.00262330 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00105257 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00055490 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 58% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000681 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001094 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 92.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,037,987 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io.

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

