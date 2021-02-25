Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Trading Down 6.6%

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s share price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $11.38. 950,423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,536,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.55.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.86.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,368,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $12,999,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 61.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

