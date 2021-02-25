Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th.

Alexander & Baldwin has increased its dividend payment by 61.9% over the last three years.

ALEX traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.45. 2,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,942. Alexander & Baldwin has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $22.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 924.50 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

