Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and manages retail, industrial and office space primarily in Hawai`i and on the U.S. Mainland. The company also owns grocery/drug-anchored retail centers. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is based in HONOLULU, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Alexander & Baldwin from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $18.49 on Monday. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 924.50 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,931 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 48,123 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 57,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 12,929 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 19,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

