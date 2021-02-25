Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ALIM traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,581. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

