Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $229.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to report sales of $229.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $246.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $206.60 million. Alkermes posted sales of $246.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALKS shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Alkermes by 48.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Alkermes by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 5.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

ALKS traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.44. 913,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,100. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Alkermes has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $23.92.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

