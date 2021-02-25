Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Price Target Increased to $825.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $800.00 to $825.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alleghany from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $634.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Y stock opened at $652.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -137.84 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany has a 1-year low of $426.87 and a 1-year high of $777.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $603.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $575.92.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alleghany will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

