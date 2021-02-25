Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Receives $10.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:ALNA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.67. 1,535,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,639. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $63.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.39. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.39.

In related news, CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $140,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,949.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward Wholihan sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $93,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,929.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 28,858 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 408,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 153,840 shares during the period. 28.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

