ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,268,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,271 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.44% of ALLETE worth $78,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ALLETE during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 84.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ALLETE by 35.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ALLETE alerts:

NYSE:ALE opened at $63.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.17. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $79.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.68%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.