Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $77.96

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 77.96 ($1.02) and traded as high as GBX 85.90 ($1.12). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 84 ($1.10), with a volume of 928,513 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £450.48 million and a PE ratio of 40.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 86.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 77.96.

About Alliance Pharma (LON:APH)

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and other medical products. It owns or licenses the rights to approximately 90 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

