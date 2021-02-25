AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock opened at $11.92 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

In other AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund news, Director Jorge A. Bermudez acquired 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $33,988.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.