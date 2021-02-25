Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 202.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,843 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.24% of Twilio worth $120,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter worth about $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

TWLO opened at $408.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $391.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.33. The company has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.00 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.83.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total transaction of $5,908,075.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.72, for a total value of $1,030,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,258 shares of company stock worth $92,858,634 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

