Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 923,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 86,430 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $105,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,950,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,754,000 after buying an additional 234,222 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,549,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,420,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,323,000 after buying an additional 49,897 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,280,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,509,000 after buying an additional 72,635 shares during the period.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $36,447.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,471.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,027.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,657 shares of company stock worth $810,147. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $146.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.75 and its 200 day moving average is $108.27. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $56.17 and a 52 week high of $148.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.31 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

JBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $115.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

