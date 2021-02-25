Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $115.61 Million Stock Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,711,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,383,879 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of MEDNAX worth $115,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MEDNAX by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,671,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,968,000 after buying an additional 3,884,888 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in MEDNAX by 631.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,586,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,940,000 after buying an additional 1,369,798 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in MEDNAX by 106.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,958,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,886,000 after buying an additional 1,011,324 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MEDNAX by 44.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 917,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,936,000 after buying an additional 280,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MEDNAX by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 692,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after buying an additional 251,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,536,538.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,913,171. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX stock opened at $23.84 on Thursday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. As a group, analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.68.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

