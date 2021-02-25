Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 365,034 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of Ecolab worth $112,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 172,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,415,000 after buying an additional 22,547 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

Shares of ECL opened at $216.19 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.59, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $32,654,631.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,726,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Beck sold 13,900 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total transaction of $3,089,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,805,823.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,004 shares of company stock worth $41,798,636 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

