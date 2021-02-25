Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $283,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,463,950,000 after purchasing an additional 119,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,772,374,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,927,657,000 after purchasing an additional 88,079 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $55.58 on Thursday, reaching $2,028.23. 97,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,344. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,145.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,926.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,706.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

