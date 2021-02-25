Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €50.00 by UBS Group

Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) has been given a €50.00 ($58.82) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.22% from the stock’s previous close.

ALO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €50.00 ($58.82).

ALO opened at €41.59 ($48.93) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €45.23 and its 200-day moving average is €44.47. Alstom SA has a 52-week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 52-week high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

