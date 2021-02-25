alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AOX has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €16.70 ($19.65) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €15.78 ($18.57).

alstria office REIT stock opened at €14.18 ($16.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.19. alstria office REIT has a 12-month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 12-month high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

About alstria office REIT

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

