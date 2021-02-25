Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 8,780 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 160.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $82.41. 13,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,624,855. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.89.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

