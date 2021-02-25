Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,766 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.63% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF worth $9,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIPX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 1,585.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 19,290 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $863,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 31,422 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIPX remained flat at $$20.93 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 55,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,717. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average is $20.77. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $21.08.

