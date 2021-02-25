Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Has $411,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,300.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,599,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,809 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,839,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 77.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,412,000 after purchasing an additional 352,903 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,614,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,842,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,931,000 after purchasing an additional 174,391 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.32. 429,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,884,910. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.62. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $56.27 and a 12 month high of $99.29.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

