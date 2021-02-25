Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.48 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,898 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.9% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 455.2% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 11,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,071,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,705,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,824,395. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.16. 213,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,611,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $376.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.39.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

