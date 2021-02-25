Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $63.60. 102,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,664,655. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $64.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.75.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.