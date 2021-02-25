Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Sells 281 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.0% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $2,533,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 292,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,668,000 after purchasing an additional 28,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 917,982 shares of company stock valued at $120,898,322. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PG traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $128.21. 275,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,786,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $315.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.99.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.