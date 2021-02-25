Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) will announce sales of $1.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Altimmune’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $2.90 million. Altimmune posted sales of $580,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year sales of $7.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 million to $8.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $205.33 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $459.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Altimmune.

ALT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of ALT opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $647.53 million, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Altimmune news, Director Philip Hodges sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

