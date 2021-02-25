Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.30. 1,877,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 4,219,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALTO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Alto Ingredients from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

About Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

