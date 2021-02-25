Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from $47.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Altus Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Altus Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.92.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Altus Group stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.87. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 592. Altus Group has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $40.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average of $38.25.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.