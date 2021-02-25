Altus Strategies plc (LON:ALS) Insider Sells £24,600 in Stock

Altus Strategies plc (LON:ALS) insider Matthew Grainger sold 30,000 shares of Altus Strategies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07), for a total transaction of £24,600 ($32,140.06).

ALS stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 85 ($1.11). The company had a trading volume of 31,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,793. The company has a quick ratio of 26.55, a current ratio of 26.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Altus Strategies plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 94.99 ($1.24). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 83.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.58 million and a PE ratio of -41.00.

Altus Strategies plc, through its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for gold, bauxite, copper, iron ore, zinc, lead, silver, tin, and tungsten deposits. It has a portfolio of projects, including Korali Sud (Diba) Gold Project and Lakanfla Gold Project located in Western Mali; Tabakorole Gold Project and Pitiangoma Est Gold Project located in Southern Mali; Laboum Gold Project located in Northern Cameroon; Agdz Copper-Silver Project, Takzim Copper-Zinc Project, Zaer Copper Project, and Ammas Zinc-Lead Project located in Central Morocco; Daro Copper-Gold Project, Zager Copper-Gold Project, and Tigray-Afar Copper-Silver Project located in Northern Ethiopia; Zolowo Gold Project and Leopard Rock Gold Prospect located in Western Liberia; and Prikro Gold Project located in Eastern CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

