ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.20 and last traded at $82.67. 279,115 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 190,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALXO. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.55.

In other ALX Oncology news, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $1,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth about $245,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth about $274,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth about $166,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

