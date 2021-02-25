Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.9% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,673 shares of company stock worth $11,846,726. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,159.53 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.52, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,238.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,206.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

