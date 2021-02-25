AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Shares Gap Up to $108.99

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $108.99, but opened at $117.90. AMCON Distributing shares last traded at $117.90, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMCON Distributing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $64.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.73.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $404.75 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of AMCON Distributing worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

