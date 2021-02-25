Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $275.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.64.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $281.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.40. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $132.95 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total value of $204,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,891.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total value of $235,579.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,682. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $27,907,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,167,506,000 after acquiring an additional 92,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,675,000 after acquiring an additional 82,251 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 354.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,854,000 after acquiring an additional 72,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 30.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,212,000 after acquiring an additional 65,544 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

