Ameren (NYSE:AEE) vs. Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Financial Survey

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) and Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ameren and Xcel Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameren $5.91 billion 2.99 $828.00 million $3.35 21.31 Xcel Energy $11.53 billion 2.81 $1.37 billion $2.64 22.81

Xcel Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Ameren. Ameren is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xcel Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ameren and Xcel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameren 14.70% 10.17% 2.86% Xcel Energy 12.50% 10.56% 2.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.5% of Ameren shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Xcel Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ameren shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Xcel Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ameren pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Xcel Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Ameren pays out 61.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Xcel Energy pays out 65.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ameren has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Xcel Energy has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years. Ameren is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ameren and Xcel Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameren 0 3 4 0 2.57 Xcel Energy 1 8 2 0 2.09

Ameren currently has a consensus price target of $86.14, suggesting a potential upside of 20.65%. Xcel Energy has a consensus price target of $68.90, suggesting a potential upside of 14.43%. Given Ameren’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ameren is more favorable than Xcel Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Ameren has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xcel Energy has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ameren beats Xcel Energy on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses. It primarily generates electricity through coal, nuclear, and natural gas, as well as renewable sources, such as hydroelectric, methane gas, and solar. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. As of September 28, 2020, it served approximately 2.4 million electric customers and approximately 900,000 natural gas customers. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to retail customers, as well as transports customer-owned natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. The company sells electricity to approximately 3.7 million customers; and natural gas to approximately 2.1 million customers. Xcel Energy Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

